Today in AI: Swiggy's AI team, Microsoft-Meta collab,Infosys' AI automation deal and more

Today in AI

Swiggy forms dedicated team to work on AIJumping on the bandwagon, Swiggy has formed a dedicated team of around five members who are tasked only with finding new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the company, chief executive officer of the company’s food marketplace Rohit Kapoor told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The food and grocery delivery startup has been using AI to generate pictures of food items and describing them as well in certain cases while it continues to experiment with technology. Read here

Infosys up 2%; co signs AI, automation deal with strategic clientInfosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 at 9.20 am after the company said that it had signed a multi-year agreement with one of its strategic clients to provide AI and automation-related services.

“Infosys has entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, modernization and maintenance services. The total client target spend over 5 years is estimated at USD 2 billion,” Infosys said. Read here

Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella seal the AI deal with an Instagram picFacebook’s parent company Meta has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT, but it's taking a different approach: releasing it for free.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology, known as Llama 2, free for research and commercial use. Zuckerberg posed with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for a power-packed Instagram picture while announcing the deal. Read here