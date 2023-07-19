English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Today in AI: Swiggy's AI team, Microsoft-Meta collab,Infosys' AI automation deal and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
    Today in AI

    Today in AI


    Swiggy forms dedicated team to work on AIJumping on the bandwagon, Swiggy has formed a dedicated team of around five members who are tasked only with finding new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the company, chief executive officer of the company’s food marketplace Rohit Kapoor told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    The food and grocery delivery startup has been using AI to generate pictures of food items and describing them as well in certain cases while it continues to experiment with technology. Read here


    Infosys up 2%; co signs AI, automation deal with strategic clientInfosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 at 9.20 am after the company said that it had signed a multi-year agreement with one of its strategic clients to provide AI and automation-related services.

    “Infosys has entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, modernization and maintenance services. The total client target spend over 5 years is estimated at USD 2 billion,” Infosys said. Read here


    Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella seal the AI deal with an Instagram picFacebook’s parent company Meta has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT, but it's taking a different approach: releasing it for free.

    Related stories

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology, known as Llama 2, free for research and commercial use. Zuckerberg posed with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for a power-packed Instagram picture while announcing the deal. Read here

     

     

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #today in AI
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!