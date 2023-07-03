English
    Today in AI: Shorter cancer treatment, futuristic vehicles & Big Tech's hold

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
    Today in AI

    Nvidia, Microsoft, Big Tech have a troubling stranglehold on AI


    During a gold rush, sell shovels, goes the saying. It’s no surprise that today’s AI infrastructure providers are cashing in. During a gold rush, sell shovels, goes the saying. It’s no surprise that today’s AI infrastructure providers are cashing in.


    • When OpenAI’s Sam Altman spoke to United States senators in May, he made a startling admission. He didn’t really want people to use ChatGPT. “We’d love it if they use it less,” he said. The reason? “We don’t have enough GPUs.” GPUs are graphics processing units.

    • Altman’s admission underscores a troubling dynamic in the growing generative AI business, where the power of incumbent tech firms is becoming more entrenched thanks to the value and scale of their infrastructure. Rather than create a thriving market for innovative new companies, the boom appears to be helping Big Tech consolidate its power. Read More


    Artificial Intelligence can shorten cancer radiation treatment duration

    • At Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the National Health Service (NHS) can now plan radiotherapy treatments more quickly, reducing patient wait times. Researchers at Addenbrooke's Hospital worked with Microsoft to train the AI programme, which assists doctors in determining where to direct therapeutic radiation beams to target malignant cells while sparing as many healthy cells as feasible.

    • AI is being used in radiology to analyse and locate tumours on scans to improve cancer screening. AI-based solutions can assist pathologists in making more accurate and consistent cancer diagnoses, lowering case-error rates. Predictive AI models can assess a person's likelihood of developing cancer by identifying risk factors. Read More


    Artist uses AI to create futuristic vehicles to beat Mumbai rains. See pics

    • The rains lashed Mumbai earlier this week, leaving several areas of the city water logged and disrupting normal life.

    • Recently, an artist used AI to create futuristic vehicles that could have been useful during the monsoons and shared the photos on Instagram. The artist, identified as Manoj Omre, used the AI tool "Midjourney" to make the images.

    • Some of the vehicles that were developed using AI included a covered boat, an auto floating on water with passengers inside. Additionally, there was also a photo of a red-coloured train with people who are navigating through the rains in the city. Read More

    Moneycontrol News
