    Today in AI: Radio jockey gets accused of fraud by AI, Tech Mahindra CEO responds to Altman's AI comment and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Today in AI: How would Adam Smith respond to AI?, Can India build its own AI ecosystem? and more

    Radio jockey sues OpenAI after ChatGPT creates fake complaint accusing him of fraud


    The incident is likely the result of a relatively frequent problem with generative AI known as hallucinations.


    • A radio jockey in US's Georgia has sued artificial intelligence company OpenAI for defamation after its ChatGPT fabricated legal claims against him. This is believed to be the first defamation complaint related to the AI-powered chatbot introduced in November 2022.

    • The lawsuit was filed by Mark Walters, founder of Armed American Radio (whose website describes him as “the loudest voice in America fighting for gun rights”), seeking unspecified monetary damages, Vanity Fair reported.

    Sam Altman calls India building ChatGPT-like tool 'hopeless'. Tech Mahindra CEO says 'challenge accepted'


    Sam Altman was asked by former Vice President of Google in India and current venture capitalist Rajan Anandan whether India can build an artificial intelligence tool such as ChatGPT.


    • At an event, Altman was asked by former Vice President of Google in India and South East Asia and current venture capitalist Rajan Anandan whether India can build an artificial intelligence tool such as ChatGPT.

    • He responded by saying "The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless," Altman said.

    • Tech Mahindra CEO Rajan Anandan, however, refused to believe that India were incapable of building a tool like ChatGPT and later tweeted saying that Indian entrepreneurs will try to build an AI tool.During his visit to India, Altman also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as to why India had embraced ChatGPT.

    • Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said OpenAI chief Sam Altman is not the last word on India’s artificial intelligence aspirations and there will be many areas where he will not agree with the founder of the immensely popular ChatGPT chatbot.

    • “We will take Sam Altman's comments with the respect that it deserves. But to assume that everything he says or does is exactly what Indian startups are going to do is to miss the point. I think there are many areas that Sam Altman and I are never going to agree on,” the minister said.

    first published: Jun 13, 2023 10:43 am