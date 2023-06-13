Today in AI: Radio jockey gets accused of fraud by AI, Tech Mahindra CEO responds to Altman's AI comment and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Radio jockey sues OpenAI after ChatGPT creates fake complaint accusing him of fraud

The incident is likely the result of a relatively frequent problem with generative AI known as hallucinations.





A radio jockey in US's Georgia has sued artificial intelligence company OpenAI for defamation after its ChatGPT fabricated legal claims against him. This is believed to be the first defamation complaint related to the AI-powered chatbot introduced in November 2022.



The lawsuit was filed by Mark Walters, founder of Armed American Radio (whose website describes him as “the loudest voice in America fighting for gun rights”), seeking unspecified monetary damages, Vanity Fair reported.



Sam Altman calls India building ChatGPT-like tool 'hopeless'. Tech Mahindra CEO says 'challenge accepted'

At an event, Altman was asked by former Vice President of Google in India and South East Asia and current venture capitalist Rajan Anandan whether India can build an artificial intelligence tool such as ChatGPT.



He responded by saying "The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless," Altman said.



Tech Mahindra CEO Rajan Anandan, however, refused to believe that India were incapable of building a tool like ChatGPT and later tweeted saying that Indian entrepreneurs will try to build an AI tool.During his visit to India, Altman also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as to why India had embraced ChatGPT.



Altman has to be respected for his work. But we should not consider him anything other than an important man in AI, the minister tells Moneycontrol.

