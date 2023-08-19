English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Today in AI: Opera's iOS browser gets new AI companion, Microsoft's special event and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    16_9-5-1024x576-770x433


    Opera's iOS web browser now has an AI companion


    Opera is updating its web browser for iOS with enhanced AI functionality.


    • The browser will now include the company's AI assistant Aria, integrated into the browser.

    • The assistant built in collaboration with OpenAI already has a million users on the desktop and Android versions of the browser.

    ed-hardie-xG02JzIBf7o-unsplash-1-770x433


    Microsoft announces a 'special event' for September 21


    Microsoft has started sending out invites for a 'special event' in New York, United States, scheduled for September 21.


    • Given the company's recent history with Artificial Intelligence (AI), it wouldn't be wild to expect more AI-related announcements. Microsoft has already been testing the AI-based Co-pilot with Windows 11 Insiders in Beta.

    • Rumors online suggest that Microsoft could introduce a variant of the Surface laptop with 64GB RAM. The Surface Studio 2 will likely be updated to use the new Intel processors and Nvidia's RTX 40-series mobile GPUs.

    • There are also rumours that Microsoft may show off AMD variants of the Surface laptops.

    Norway-668x435

    Related stories

    Norwegian wealth fund mops up $143 billion profit as AI drives tech stocks


    Norway’s $1.4-trillion sovereign wealth fund received a massive boost with artificial intelligence driving the tech industry and consequently bringing back technology stocks on track in the first six months of the year.


    • The Norwegian fund’s holdings in tech companies spiked nearly 39 percent in this period with Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia contributing the most to drive the fund’s 10 percent overall return.

    • Norway’s sovereign wealth fund mentioned in a separate statement that they support the development of a comprehensive and cohesive regulatory framework for A.I. that facilitates safe innovation and mitigation of adverse impacts. ​

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Microsoft #today in AI
    first published: Aug 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!