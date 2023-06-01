Today in AI: One of AI's godfathers 'lost' over life's work, new features for Snpachat+ and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

One of the godfathers of AI says he is 'lost'

Professor Yoshua Bengio, one of the three main pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence, has joined the call for AI regulation.





Speaking with BBC, Bengio said that he feared the misuse of the technology in military hands and voiced his concern over the speed at which the technology is being developed, without proper regulation in place.



Professor Bengio said that he was worried that "bad actors" would gain control of the technology.



"It might be military, it might be terrorists, it might be somebody very angry, psychotic," Bengio told BBC.



Snapchat+ members can now send a snap to MyAI

The paid subscription now includes the option to send a photo to the AI, and get a generative image back from the bot.





For example - If you send My AI a funny photo of your pet, you may get a funny AI-generated image in return or if you send the AI a snapshot of your vegetables, it may respond with various recipes you could try.



Snapchat also admits that My AI is designed to be unbiased or share inaccurate information but, "mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice, and let us know if you have any feedback".



The Australian government is considering a ban on 'high-risk' uses of AI

The country's National Science and Technology Council has drafted a discussion paper on "safe and responsible" AI practices.

