Today in AI: One of AI's godfathers 'lost' over life's work, new features for Snpachat+ and more

One of the godfathers of AI says he is 'lost'
Professor Yoshua Bengio, one of the three main pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence, has joined the call for AI regulation.
- Speaking with BBC, Bengio said that he feared the misuse of the technology in military hands and voiced his concern over the speed at which the technology is being developed, without proper regulation in place.
- Professor Bengio said that he was worried that "bad actors" would gain control of the technology.
- "It might be military, it might be terrorists, it might be somebody very angry, psychotic," Bengio told BBC.
Snapchat+ members can now send a snap to MyAI
The paid subscription now includes the option to send a photo to the AI, and get a generative image back from the bot.
- For example - If you send My AI a funny photo of your pet, you may get a funny AI-generated image in return or if you send the AI a snapshot of your vegetables, it may respond with various recipes you could try.
- Snapchat also admits that My AI is designed to be unbiased or share inaccurate information but, "mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice, and let us know if you have any feedback".
The Australian government is considering a ban on 'high-risk' uses of AI
The country's National Science and Technology Council has drafted a discussion paper on "safe and responsible" AI practices.
- The paper warns against AI being used for, "potentially harmful purposes", which include "generating deepfakes to influence democratic processes or cause other deceit, creating misinformation and disinformation, (and) encouraging people to self-harm”.
- It also noted "algorithmic bias", and said that it was one of the biggest dangers in AI. It cited an example of AI favouring male candidates over females in recruitment or targeting minority groups.