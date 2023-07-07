Today in AI: Morgan Stanley predicts Microsoft value surge, TCS employees to get trained in Azure Open AI

AI is seen fueling Microsoft to $3 trillion value: Morgan Stanley

An attendee interacts with the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Microsoft unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI.





Artificial intelligence-driven gains can propel Microsoft Corp. to join Apple Inc. in the elite category of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $3 trillion. That’s according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, whose new $415 price target for the software giant implies a valuation of around $3.1 trillion.



The rest of Wall Street is also overwhelmingly bullish on the stock — with 52 analysts rating it a buy or equivalent. Still, only three of them have price targets that imply Microsoft getting to the historic $3 trillion market capitalization mark by next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft’s stock rose 0.9 percent on Thursday. Read more



This move is being made in order to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey. Representative image

