    Today in AI: Morgan Stanley predicts Microsoft value surge, TCS employees to get trained in Azure Open AI

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    AI is seen fueling Microsoft to $3 trillion value: Morgan Stanley


    An attendee interacts with the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Microsoft unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI. An attendee interacts with the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Microsoft unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI.


    • Artificial intelligence-driven gains can propel Microsoft Corp. to join Apple Inc. in the elite category of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $3 trillion. That’s according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, whose new $415 price target for the software giant implies a valuation of around $3.1 trillion.

    • The rest of Wall Street is also overwhelmingly bullish on the stock — with 52 analysts rating it a buy or equivalent. Still, only three of them have price targets that imply Microsoft getting to the historic $3 trillion market capitalization mark by next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft’s stock rose 0.9 percent on Thursday. Read more

    TCS to get 25,000 employees trained in Microsoft's Azure Open AI


    This move is being made in order to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey. Representative image This move is being made in order to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey. Representative image


    • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to scale up its Azure Open AI expertise and plans to get 25,000 associates trained in Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this technology.

    • The company has also launched its Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering, which uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ knowledge and Azure Open AI service to help clients with customer service, new business models and more. Read more

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI Artificial Intelligence #OpenAI
    first published: Jul 7, 2023 10:05 am