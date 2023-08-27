English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Today in AI: Microsoft VC warns about risks, AI-skilled workforce increases 14x, IBM CEO excited about AI's power and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Brad Smith speaking at the session on 'Preparing the World to Address Global Cyber Security Risks' at the B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25 Brad Smith speaking at the session on 'Preparing the World to Address Global Cyber Security Risks' at the B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25

    Generative AI will be used as weapon to mislead public: Microsoft VC Brad Smith
    Generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind conversational bots like ChatGPT, will be used as a weapon by cyber organisations and nation states to mislead the public through cyber influence, Microsoft Vice-Chairman Brad Smith cautioned at a gathering of business leaders in Delhi on August 25. Read here

    The survey found that 57 percent of executives are planning to enhance AI use in their organisations next year. The survey found that 57 percent of executives are planning to enhance AI use in their organisations next year.


    AI-skilled workforce in India increased 14x over 8 years, finds LinkedIn reportWorkforce members skilled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India have increased 14 times in June 2023 as compared to January 2016, according to a LinkedIn survey.  This growth puts India in the top five countries for AI talent increase, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada. Read here

    Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity, help companies, economies grow faster: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity, help companies, economies grow faster: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

    Related stories


    Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity, help companies, economies grow faster: IBM CEO Arvind KrishnaIBM CEO Arvind Krishna on Friday said he is "excited" about AI's power to drive productivity which can help companies and economies grow faster. Speaking at B20 Summit India 2023, Krishna said that building on digital infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can take on certain low level cognitive tasks and be able to do them. Read here

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IBM
    first published: Aug 27, 2023 10:07 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!