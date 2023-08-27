Today in AI: Microsoft VC warns about risks, AI-skilled workforce increases 14x, IBM CEO excited about AI's power and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Brad Smith speaking at the session on 'Preparing the World to Address Global Cyber Security Risks' at the B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25

Generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind conversational bots like ChatGPT, will be used as a weapon by cyber organisations and nation states to mislead the public through cyber influence, Microsoft Vice-Chairman Brad Smith cautioned at a gathering of business leaders in Delhi on August 25. Read here

The survey found that 57 percent of executives are planning to enhance AI use in their organisations next year.

AI-skilled workforce in India increased 14x over 8 years, finds LinkedIn reportWorkforce members skilled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India have increased 14 times in June 2023 as compared to January 2016, according to a LinkedIn survey. This growth puts India in the top five countries for AI talent increase, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada. Read here

Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity, help companies, economies grow faster: IBM CEO Arvind KrishnaIBM CEO Arvind Krishna on Friday said he is "excited" about AI's power to drive productivity which can help companies and economies grow faster. Speaking at B20 Summit India 2023, Krishna said that building on digital infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can take on certain low level cognitive tasks and be able to do them. Read here