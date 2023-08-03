Today in AI: Meta's new AI tool can make music from prompts, Microsoft releases Copilot in beta and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Meta releases new AI tool that creates music from prompts

Meta says that it will open-source all three components of AudioCraft - MusicGen, AudioGen and EnCodec - with a goal to, "help advance the field of AI-generated audio".





MusicGen, as the name implies, is a model that is specifically developed to create music. All a user needs to do is simply prompt it; for example - "80's rock mixed with jazz", and it will do the rest.



AudioGen is meant for creating sound effects based on prompts, and the third tool, EnCodec is a specialised decoding engine that helps with the generation of high-quality music with "fewer artifacts".



Google's Search Generative Experience gets richer with more videos, images

The search giant says that SGE is being designed as a "jumping-off point for exploring helpful information on the web".





Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) is being updated to make search results richer with more visual information in the form of videos and images. Over the next week, users will also begin to see videos for reference where it is useful to see something in motion like for a yoga pose or instructions on how to clean marble.



Another problem Google is looking to address is the time it takes for the AI to generate the content. In an individual situation with a chatbot like ChatGPT, it doesn't matter how much time it takes to generate content but in a search environment, where every second counts, companies would like the AI overview to appear as quickly as possible.



Use of AI in mammogram cancer screening can cut radiologist workloads in half

A research team from Lund University in Sweden, followed 80,033 Swedish women, with an average age of 54, for a year from 2021 to 2022.

