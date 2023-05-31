Today in AI: iPhone manufacturer seeks to boost server sales, South Korea uses AI to measure Kim's weight and more

Apple’s iPhone maker expects to more than double AI server sales
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. expects to at least double revenue in the second half from the sale of servers intended for training and hosting AI services.
Nvidia briefly joins $1 trillion valuation club amid AI boom
Nvidia Corp briefly joined an elite club of US companies sporting a $1 trillion market value on May 30, as investors piled into the chipmaker that has quickly become one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.
China's Baidu launches $145 million venture capital AI fund
Chinese search giant Baidu Inc on May 31 said it will set up a venture capital fund of 1 billion yuan ($145 million) to back start-ups focused on content generated by artificial intelligence applications as race to release LLMs increase following the dramatic success of ChatGPT.
South Korea uses AI to measure Kim Jong Un's weight
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to weigh over 140 kg (308 lb) according to an artificial intelligence estimate, a South Korean lawmaker said.
-The health of North Korean leaders is typically a tightly held state secret, and speculation about the condition of the current leader Kim, believed to be 39 years old, has been recurring due to his heavy smoking, apparent weight gain and family history of cardiovascular problems.
-The lawmaker said Kim was believed to be suffering from a "severe" sleeping disorder, citing an intelligence report that North Korea has been intensively collecting latest medical information on insomnia treatment for its top official.