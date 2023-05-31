Today in AI: iPhone manufacturer seeks to boost server sales, South Korea uses AI to measure Kim's weight and more

Today in AI

Apple’s iPhone maker expects to more than double AI server sales

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. expects to at least double revenue in the second half from the sale of servers intended for training and hosting AI services.





The company posted NT$1.1 trillion ($35.8 billion) of revenue from its overall server business in 2022, Chairman Young Liu said at its annual shareholders’ meeting on May 31.



Hon Hai, the listed vehicle of Foxconn Technology Group, is also working with Nvidia Corp. on autonomous driving applications, he said.



Nvidia briefly joins $1 trillion valuation club amid AI boom

Nvidia Corp briefly joined an elite club of US companies sporting a $1 trillion market value on May 30, as investors piled into the chipmaker that has quickly become one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.





The stock's value has tripled in less than eight months, reflecting the surge in interest in artificial intelligence following rapid advances in generative AI, which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.



Nvidia has gained about 200% since October, far outpacing any other member of the broad-market S&P 500 index. Its shares closed 3 percent higher at $401.11 on Tuesday, just a hair's breadth away from the $1 trillion valuation mark after hitting that level in intraday trading.



Just four other U.S. companies currently have a valuation of more than $1 trillion - Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.



China's Baidu launches $145 million venture capital AI fund

Chinese search giant Baidu Inc on May 31 said it will set up a venture capital fund of 1 billion yuan ($145 million) to back start-ups focused on content generated by artificial intelligence applications as race to release LLMs increase following the dramatic success of ChatGPT.





Biadu will also launch a competition for developers to build applications off its ERNIE large language model (LLM) or integrate the model into their existing products, it added.



Almost 80 organisations in China have launched their own LLMs since 2020, with releases this year slightly exceeding those of the United States, a report showed this week.



In March, Baidu unveiled Ernie Bot, its own AI-powered LLM. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK was among the other Chinese companies that followed quickly.



South Korea uses AI to measure Kim Jong Un's weight

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to weigh over 140 kg (308 lb) according to an artificial intelligence estimate, a South Korean lawmaker said.

-The health of North Korean leaders is typically a tightly held state secret, and speculation about the condition of the current leader Kim, believed to be 39 years old, has been recurring due to his heavy smoking, apparent weight gain and family history of cardiovascular problems.

-The lawmaker said Kim was believed to be suffering from a "severe" sleeping disorder, citing an intelligence report that North Korea has been intensively collecting latest medical information on insomnia treatment for its top official.