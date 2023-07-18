English
    Today in AI: Infosys bags deal for AI pegged at $2bn, US SEC developing rules on AI 'conflicts of interest' and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
    Today in AI

    Infosys bags five-year deal for AI pegged at $2bn with existing client

    Infosys has received a deal with an existing client for AI and automation-led development, modernisation, and maintenance services, with a total spend estimated at $2 billion over 5 years, the company informed the stock exchanges late on July 17.

    This is a closure of an existing deal that Infosys had, and not a new deal of $2 billion.

    Read more.

    US SEC developing rules on AI 'conflicts of interest'

    Wall Street’s top regulator is developing rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence on trading platforms, which poses a risk of conflicts of interest, the agency chief said in a speech on July 17.

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will also need "new thinking” to confront challenges to financial stability presented by the use of technologies such as predictive analytics and machine learning, according to Chair Gary Gensler.

    Read more.

    What they don’t tell you about Artificial Intelligence

    You just cannot escape the hype about Generative Artificial Intelligence and artificial intelligence in general anywhere these days. Unless you are living in a cave, you would have been inundated with news about ChatGPT and its wondrous abilities.

    Details here.

