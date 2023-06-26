Today in AI: How Artificial Intelligence can land you your dream job, AI in education and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

How Artificial Intelligence can land job seekers their dream jobs

According to recent research, seven out of 10 job seekers who used ChatGPT received a greater response rate from hiring managers (78 per cent secured an interview, and 59 per cent were employed).





Recent report states that 99 per cent of the Fortune 500 utilise an application tracking system. These systems are powered by artificial intelligence and sort through large numbers of résumés, categorising them into "yes" and "no" categories according to keywords, years of experience, educational background, and other criteria.



AI is driving the future of recruitment by enabling businesses to locate the appropriate individuals more quickly, efficiently, and accurately. Companies can use AI-powered technologies to expedite their recruitment process and make better hiring selections



Are Artificial Intelligence apps for school-going children a boon or a curse?

Given the advent of AI in education, students have access to various cutting-edge technologies to help them succeed academically. But with all these tools around, getting started can be challenging.





AI can construct immersive virtual learning environments, provide "smart content," overcome language hurdles, bridge the gap between learning and teaching, develop personalised strategies for each student, and much more.



Despite the undeniable benefits of AI technology for students and teachers, there are certain risks and threats associated with ethical issues that should be carefully evaluated by both conceptual and empirical studies that delineate where the potential threats may exist. One of these key hazards is a lack of privacy.



4 ways criminals could use AI to target more victims

As with any new technology, society needs to adapt to and understand artificial intelligence.

