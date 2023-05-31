Today in AI: Foxconn sees AI driving strong server demand, AI poses 'extinction' risk, OpenAI’s gripe about EU’s AI Act and more

Today in AI

Foxconn sees AI driving strong server demand, but full year to be flat

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on May 31 said AI applications would strongly drive demand for its server business this year but reiterated 2023 overall would be a flat one for the company on global economic woes.





Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told the company's annual shareholders meeting the firm remained cautious about this year due to monetary policy tightening, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over inflation, but servers were a bright spot due to surging interest in AI.



More and more people are using ChatGPT," he said. "You can see the market for AI servers will rise much faster than expected. We expect that in the second half of this year there may be a three digit increase."



AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Global leaders should be working to reduce "the risk of extinction" from artificial intelligence technology, a group of industry chiefs and experts has warned.





A one-line statement signed by dozens of specialists, including Sam Altman whose firm OpenAI created the ChatGPT bot, said tackling the risks from AI should be "a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war".



Critics and insiders have raised the alarm over everything from biased algorithms to the possibility of massive job losses as AI-powered automation seeps into daily life.



OpenAI’s gripe about EU’s AI Act: Overregulation & competition

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman said there are technical limits to their ability to comply with the proposed obligations and they may halt services like ChatGPT in Europe if they could not comply with the upcoming legislation.

