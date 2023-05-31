English
    Today in AI: Foxconn sees AI driving strong server demand, AI poses 'extinction' risk, OpenAI’s gripe about EU’s AI Act and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
    Today in AI

    FOXCONN

    Foxconn sees AI driving strong server demand, but full year to be flat


    Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on May 31 said AI applications would strongly drive demand for its server business this year but reiterated 2023 overall would be a flat one for the company on global economic woes.


    • Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told the company's annual shareholders meeting the firm remained cautious about this year due to monetary policy tightening, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over inflation, but servers were a bright spot due to surging interest in AI.

    • More and more people are using ChatGPT," he said. "You can see the market for AI servers will rise much faster than expected. We expect that in the second half of this year there may be a three digit increase."

    Artificial Intelligence

    AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts


    Global leaders should be working to reduce "the risk of extinction" from artificial intelligence technology, a group of industry chiefs and experts has warned.


    • A one-line statement signed by dozens of specialists, including Sam Altman whose firm OpenAI created the ChatGPT bot, said tackling the risks from AI should be "a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war".

    • Critics and insiders have raised the alarm over everything from biased algorithms to the possibility of massive job losses as AI-powered automation seeps into daily life.

    OpenAI

    OpenAI’s gripe about EU’s AI Act: Overregulation & competition


    OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman said there are technical limits to their ability to comply with the proposed obligations and they may halt services like ChatGPT in Europe if they could not comply with the upcoming legislation.


    • Altman later withdrew his statement after meeting with lawmakers in the EU. But his earlier statement raises several pertinent questions about the future of AI regulation and its impact on technological innovation in this space.

    • The European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee and the Civil Liberties Committee had proposed a draft AI regulation text on May 11, 2023. The law is expected in 2025.

    Tags: #artificial intelligence (AI) #Foxconn #OpenAI
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:53 am