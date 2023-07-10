Today in AI: Finance Ministry urges AI for PSBs; overcoming communication barriers & more

Today in AI

Finance Ministry tells PSBs to build AI capabilities to increase operational efficiency

The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to share resources and explore the possibility of using emerging technologies such as account aggregators and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to improve their operational efficiency and customer experience, a report has said.

In a meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review PSB performance, banks were told to explore partnership in human resource training and use technology to provide services to customers to cut cost, the Business Standard reported on July 8. Read more

How Artificial Intelligence can help break communication barriers

The majority of people can't imagine not travelling with their smartphones. We use our smartphones as GPS, cameras, and communication devices. When travelling abroad, you can use your smartphone to interpret signs, locals, and yourself. Translation applications and devices are frequently promoted in the context of assisting travellers while abroad. However, the range of requirements for cross-language communication is significantly broader. Read more

How Amazon is summarising product reviews using Artificial Intelligence

Amazon is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist users in finding the perfect product. They are experimenting with using generative AI to generate summaries of product reviews. With Amazon's new one-tap rating system, customers can express product feedback without having to write detailed reviews. The function gives users an overview of what customers like and hate about a product they bought. Read more