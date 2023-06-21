Today in AI: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky hopeful about AI, Joe Biden says risks posed by AI to security, economy need addressing and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

AI will fuel entrepreneurship and generate more jobs: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

In a recent interview with Jason Calacanis in "This Week in Startups" podcast, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky shared his optimistic view on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on job creation. While concerns about AI replacing human workers have been voiced by tech leaders like Steve Wozniak and Mark Cuban, Chesky believes that AI will actually generate more jobs, particularly in entrepreneurship. Read here.

HPE to offer cloud computing service for artificial intelligence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) on Tuesday said that it is rolling out a cloud computing service designed to power artificial intelligence systems similar to ChatGPT. HPE’s service is being used by a few customers now, with more availability in North America by year’s end and in Europe next year. Read here.

Joe Biden says risks posed by AI to security, economy need addressing

The risks of artificial intelligence to national security and the economy need to be addressed, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, adding he would seek expert advice. "My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans' rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released," Biden said at an event in San Francisco. Read here.