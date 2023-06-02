Today in AI: AI robots can’t clear our plastic, no real ecosystem for deep tech in India and more

Today in AI

Artificial Intelligence

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

Seemingly overnight, we’ve ended up co-existing with artificial intelligence. It’s making spoof photos of the pope, scaring the stock market with fake explosions and helping us with our emotional issues. But some are wondering whether there are better uses for the technology: can we get some AI to pick plastic out of the ocean or do all the robots need to be screenwriters? Read More

Machine Learning (ML)

No real ecosystem for deep tech in India: Accel’s Prashanth Prakash

Deep tech or sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), biotechnology and molecular discovery among others have no real ecosystem in India, according to Accel’s Prashanth Prakash, in what seems like a contrarian view on a topic that has garnered a lot of attention from entrepreneurs of late.

“Unfortunately, there’s no real ecosystem for deep tech in India currently. The reasons are many. There’s no corporate R&D (research and development) budget. The government R&D budgets are very small. It is very easy to get the first cheque of $1-3 million, but after that there’s no funding pipeline,” said Prakash, speaking at an event in Bengaluru. Read More

Artificial intelligence

Investors turn to AI-guided dealmaking to gain an edge over rivals

Cristina Criddle in London and George Hammond in San Francisco Venture capital funds, private equity groups and accountancy firms are using the latest AI to pick acquisition targets and startups for investment, betting the technology can give them an edge over rivals. Big Four accountant KPMG, hedge fund Coatue and venture capital firm Headline are among those using the latest AI tools to advise clients and help guide their dealmaking. Read More