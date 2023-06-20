Today in AI: AI dating apps are helping humans find relationships, Income Tax dept uses AI and more

Today in AI

AI dating apps are helping humans find relationshipsFinding a love connection has grown easier than ever in today's digital world. It is where AI comes in, automating and optimising the dating process to assist people in finding love. Users can enjoy more personalised matches that coincide with their particular interests as AI plays a more significant role in dating. Tinder and Hinge, for example, currently use AI to locate your "most compatible" matches and present you to possible partners. Read more.

Using AI, Income-Tax department sends notices to tax evaders for fake donationsThe Income Tax Department is reassessing several income tax returns, especially those in which deductions have been claimed for donations made to charitable trusts and political parties during FY19.

“Using artificial intelligence, the Income Tax Department has identified people whose ratio of donation against income earned is skewed for the financial year 2018-19,” said Paras Savla, a partner at KPB & Associates, a chartered accountancy firm. Read more.

AI Jesus: The unconventional guide to gaming and breakup advice

Hundreds of Twitch users have found themselves seeking wisdom and guidance from an unlikely source: AI Jesus. This digital representation of Jesus, created by The Singularity Group, has taken the Twitch community by storm, offering insights on everything from video games to relationships, all based on the teachings of Jesus. With a calm male voice and an AI-generated mouth that moves in sync with his words, AI Jesus has become a 24/7 livestream sensation. Read here.