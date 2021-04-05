English
TiMi, the developers of Call of Duty: Mobile earned $10 billion in 2020

TiMi's parent company Tencent posted revenues of 156.1 billion yuan (approx. Rs. 17,43,46,64,57,628) and sources close to Reuters say that TiMi accounted for 40 percent of that total revenue.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Rank 7 | Tencent | Company: Technology | Brand value: $1,50,978 million | Brank value change: 15 percent (Image Source: Reuters)

Tencent-owned TiMi, the developers of Call of Duty: Mobile earned $10 billion in revenues for the year 2020.

This figure now makes TiMi the biggest game studio in the world. As Reuters points out, Activision Blizzard - which operates the Call of Duty Franchise on other platforms - managed $8 billion in revenues for the year of 2020.

Call of Duty: Mobile was also one of 2019's biggest launches with it being downloaded more than a 100 million times in the first week of its launch. Honor of Kings, TiMi's other big franchise boasts 100 million active players daily as of November 2020.

TiMi's parent company Tencent posted revenues of 156.1 billion yuan (approx. Rs. 17,43,46,64,57,628) and sources close to Reuters say that TiMi accounted for 40 percent of that total revenue.

Besides Call of Duty: Mobile the studio handles Honor of Kings, a  popular mobile gaming franchise.

The other major contributors were PUBG Mobile which accounted for 29 percent of the revenue while Moonlight Blade Mobile accounted for 3 percent. The rest of the studios under Tencent's umbrella accounted for 26 percent.

Tencent's overall gaming revenue rose 29 percent to 39.1 billion yuan (Rs 4,36,62,68,78,935) for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Last month, TiMi announced its intention to compete in the AAA gaming space with a job posting that said they working a new title that will "compete head-to-head with major companies from Japan, Korea, Europe and the U.S.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AAA gaming #Call of Duty #mobile gaming #Tencent #TiMi
first published: Apr 5, 2021 03:45 pm

