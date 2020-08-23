172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|tiktok-to-take-donald-trump-government-to-court-for-not-following-due-process-before-ban-5743411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 09:17 AM IST
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok to take Donald Trump government to court for not following due process before ban

TikTok will also contest its classification by the White House as a national security threat, the sources added.

Moneycontrol News

Chinese app TikTok is preparing to take the legal route against the Trump administration’s executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 making it illegal for American companies to do any business with TikTok and gave its parent company, ByteDance, 45 days to sell its business. On August 14, Trump signed another executive order giving ByteDance 90 days to divest its US assets and data the company had gathered in the country.

TikTok’s legal challenge pertains to the first executive order, according to Reuters. TikTok plans to argue that the executive order’s reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act deprives it of due process. TikTok will also contest its classification by the White House as a national security threat, the sources added.

It was not immediately clear which court TikTok plans to use to file its lawsuit. The company had previously said it was exploring its legal options, and its employees were also preparing their own lawsuit.

TikTok’s legal challenge would not shield ByteDance from having to divest the app. This is because it does not pertain to the August 14 executive order on the sale of TikTok, which is not subject to judicial review. However, the move shows that ByteDance is seeking to deploy all the legal ammunition at its disposal as it tries to prevent the TikTok deal negotiations from turning into a fire sale.

Several US companies like Microsoft, Oracle and Twitter have shown interest in buying TikTok’s business in the US and other international markets like the UK, India, Australia, etc.

(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:17 am

