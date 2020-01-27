TikTok rival Byte now 'most installed' on Apple App Store in US

Instagram and TikTok were able to fill the huge void left by Vine, which got the axe shortly after being acquired by Twitter. However, a successor to the 6-second long video sharing platform recently emerged on the Play Store and Apple’s App Store in the US.

Despite being only a couple of days old, Byte has already surged in installs, rocketing to the top of Apple’s app store in the United States. Byte is expected to compete with ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok. The video-sharing app was created by Dom Hofmann and reboots the deprecated Vine video-sharing service.

Hofmann co-founded Vine in the summer of 2012 and sold it to Twitter later that year, who failed to make the platform profitable, eventually ending it in 2016. Despite its brief existence, Vine’s six-second video format became highly successful in the US.

According to Sensor Tower’s Randy Nelson (Via Bloomberg), “Byte ended Friday as the No. 1 free iPhone app on the US App Store and is still in the top spot.” Additionally, Byte is also the top iOS app in Canada and is ranked in the top 10 in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Norway. It is also ranked sixth among free apps in the US on the Plat Store.

The timing of the Byte’s launch and subsequent popularity surge comes at a time when ByteDance-owned TikTok is facing scrutiny in the United States with some senators deeming TikTok as “national security risks”. TikTok also recently became the second most popular app on the Google Play Store in 2019.