TikTok removed 49 million videos in the second half of 2019: Report

TikTok recently released its transparency report for the second half of 2019. According to the report, the social media platform removed over 49 million videos globally from July to December last year. The report suggests that it accounts for 1 percent of the videos uploaded on the platform during that period.

According to TikTok, the videos were removed for violating community guidelines or terms of service. The removed videos fell under the following categories, including hate speech, violent and graphic content, child safety, and adult nudity.

Of the 49 million-plus videos removed from the platform, almost 16.5 million were from India, accounting for nearly one-third of the total videos removed, followed by the United States, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Russia.

A blog post read, "At the end of last year we started to roll out a new content moderation infrastructure that enables us to be more transparent in reporting the reasons that videos are removed from our platform. When a video violates our Community Guidelines, it's labelled with the policy or policies it violates and is taken down. This means the same video may appear across multiple policy categories."

TikTok's transparency report comes out in the aftermath of the ByteDance owned platform's ban in India. The report also comes after TikTok decided to exit Hong Kong, following China's establishment of a new national security law for the city. In the US, the Trump administration has also threatened to impose a ban on the social media platform.