TikTok maker ByteDance has released a smartphone in China - here's everything we know about it

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has launched a new smartphone called Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3. The company was rumoured to be working on a smartphone for promoting its apps. The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 features flagship specs like Snapdragon 855+ processor and a quad-camera setup.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3, or Nut Pro 3 (translated) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. Like most smartphones currently available, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 has a water-drop notch on the top of the display for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 gets powered by a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging tech via USB Type-C.

Optics at the back include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor that has an f/1.75 aperture. The other three sensors include a 13MP 123-degrees ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degrees field of view, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP macro lens can be capture subjects as close as 2cms.

For selfies, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 has a 20MP front-facing camera inside the notch with support for pixel-binning.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ GLONASS, etc. The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 boots on a custom Smartisan OS 7 skin on top of Android. The custom skin comes with features like opening the TikTok app directly from the lock screen by swiping up.

The smartphone is up for sale in China for Yuan 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants feature UFS 3.0 storage and are priced at Yuan 3,199 (roughly Rs 32,000) and Yuan 3,599 (roughly Rs 36,000).