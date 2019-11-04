App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok maker ByteDance has released a smartphone in China - here's everything we know about it

The custom skin comes with features like opening the TikTok app directly from the lock screen by swiping up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has launched a new smartphone called Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3. The company was rumoured to be working on a smartphone for promoting its apps. The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 features flagship specs like Snapdragon 855+ processor and a quad-camera setup. 

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3, or Nut Pro 3 (translated) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. Like most smartphones currently available, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 has a water-drop notch on the top of the display for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 gets powered by a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging tech via USB Type-C. 

Close

Optics at the back include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor that has an f/1.75 aperture. The other three sensors include a 13MP 123-degrees ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degrees field of view, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP macro lens can be capture subjects as close as 2cms.

related news

For selfies, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 has a 20MP front-facing camera inside the notch with support for pixel-binning.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ GLONASS, etc. The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 boots on a custom Smartisan OS 7 skin on top of Android. The custom skin comes with features like opening the TikTok app directly from the lock screen by swiping up.

The smartphone is up for sale in China for Yuan 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants feature UFS 3.0 storage and are priced at Yuan 3,199 (roughly Rs 32,000) and Yuan 3,599 (roughly Rs 36,000). 

It is unknown if ByteDance will launch the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 outside China.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.