you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

TikTok Kitchens will deliver trendy recipes at your doorstep

TikTok Kitchens will deliver some tasty treats for fans in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) and Grub hub.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: TikTok)

TikTok Kitchens, ByteDance's new collaboration with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) and Grub Hub, will turn some of the platform's most viral recipes into actual food that you can order.

The service will launch in the US to start at 300 locations but the eventual plan is to open more than a 1000 restaurants by the end of 2022.

The menu will consist of several of the platform's viral recipes such as baked feta or smash burgers. It will be updated quarterly with new additions that go viral on the platform. TikTok's viral food recipes are often re-shared online on social media.

“Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users,” TikTok said in a press release (via TechCrunch).

Close

The company also confirmed that the original creators of the recipes will receive credit for the dishes on the menu as well as being featured through the partnership.

It also clarified that the service was not hinting at any future restaurant plans for the company. TikTok is using the partnership to bring viral food to the fans and it's not an indication of any alternative business goals.

This isn't VDC's first rodeo when it comes to bespoke food delivery services. It has famously partnered with YouTube's MrBeast, Guy Fieri, Mariah Carey and more.
