TikTok is now outsourcing its AI technology to other companies

Interested parties can lease the recommendation algorithm, vision tech and automated translations

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, has opened a new division called BytePlus, according to a report from Financial Times. Their modus operandi seems to be to sell technology developed for TikTok to other companies. This includes TikTok's recommendation algorithms, real-time filters and effects, automated translations and vision tech.

BytePlus was opened in June and is based in Singapore. It also has offices in Hong Kong and London. The first list of its customers include the Goat fashion app, online shopping company Chilibeli and travel service WeGo.

This makes sense as TikTok's recommendation algorithm is a large part of what made it popular. Licensing this out to other companies will bring extra revenue to the table. Not that ByteDance needs it though. Last year, the company's revenue jumped 111% to $34.3 billion which confirmed TikTok's global popularity. Its annual gross profit rose by 93%.

Leasing technology out to companies allows them to compete directly with Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. This might also help strengthen their corporate into something more than a social media platform. Of course, the main reason is to keep the money coming and given widespread interest in TikTok's inner workings, it might also help other companies gain a foothold into the market for a small fee.