TikTok beats Google to emerge as most popular website in 2021. Check out others in top 10 list

In 2020 Google was the most popular domain, followed by Facebook while TikTok ranked at 7

Short video-sharing platform TikTok was the most popular web address in 2020, dethroning Google from the number 1 spot, according to Cloudflare, a web security and performance company.

In a dramatic shift in rankings, TikTok beat Google as the most popular domain in 2021. In 2020 Google was the most popular domain, followed by Facebook while TikTok ranked at 7, as per Cloudflare.

"It was on February 17, 2021, that TikTok got the top spot for a day. Back in March, TikTok got a few more days and also in May, but it was after August 10, 2021, that TikTok took the lead on most days.

There were some days when Google was #1, but October and November were mostly TikTok’s days, including on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26)," the company wrote in its year review blog.

Websites ranked below Google in 2021 include Facebook.com (3), Microsoft.com (4), Apple.com (5) and e-commerce major Amazon at number 6.

Meta-owned Whatsapp, among the most popular instant messaging services, was ranked at number 10, while Twitter bagged the 9th spot in the list.

OTT platform Netflix and video-sharing app Youtube took the number 7 and 8 spots, respectively.

"We can see that TikTok took Facebook from its crown of the most popular social media website-domain in our ranking," Cloudflare said.

TikTok experience a massive surge in users during the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking 1 billion monthly active users globally.

The app has been banned in India due to security concerns.

The United States, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia continue to be the biggest markets for the popular short-video app.

The video-sharing platform is owned by China technology giant ByteDance. TikTok appointed ByteDance's CFO Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new chief executive officer of the company earlier this year.