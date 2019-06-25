TiE Mumbai, DIFC collaborate to help Indian Fintechs

As a part of its ongoing endeavour to assist startups with new opportunities and help foray into different geographies, TiE Mumbai and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) — organized a two-day programme to help Fintech startups to scale their business across the region through Dubai. DIFC met with 17 Fintech startups from Mumbai to understand their business models and provide tailored solutions to support their growth in the fast-growing emerging markets.

The comprehensive DIFC Fintech ecosystem includes two highly successful accelerator programmes run by DIFC Fintech Hive and Startupbootcamp, a USD 100 million Fintech fund, subsidised licensing options, fit-for-purpose regulation and access to a financial community of over 2,100 regional and global institutions, of which more than 80 are Fintech-related companies. Since the startups were from different parts of the funding spectrum - Bootstrapped, Pre-Series A, & well-funded - Series A & B, each with their own set of requirements, the DIFC team was able to help each firm better understand how best they could utilise the Centre as a platform for growth.