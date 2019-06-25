App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TiE Mumbai, DIFC collaborate to help Indian Fintechs

Dubai International Financial Centre Fintech ecosystem includes two highly successful accelerator programmes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As a part of its ongoing endeavour to assist startups with new opportunities and help foray into different geographies, TiE Mumbai and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) — organized a two-day programme to help Fintech startups to scale their business across the region through Dubai. DIFC met with 17 Fintech startups from Mumbai to understand their business models and provide tailored solutions to support their growth in the fast-growing emerging markets.

The comprehensive DIFC Fintech ecosystem includes two highly successful accelerator programmes run by DIFC Fintech Hive and Startupbootcamp, a USD 100 million Fintech fund, subsidised licensing options, fit-for-purpose regulation and access to a financial community of over 2,100 regional and global institutions, of which more than 80 are Fintech-related companies. Since the startups were from different parts of the funding spectrum - Bootstrapped, Pre-Series A, & well-funded - Series A & B, each with their own set of requirements, the DIFC team was able to help each firm better understand how best they could utilise the Centre as a platform for growth.

"As a part of our global connect program, TiE Mumbai has partnered with DIFC to create an access to knowledge, markets, funds and talent in those regions. These partnerships present excellent growth opportunities for Mumbaistartups. Dubai and India have deeply embedded commercial, trade and cultural ties and today this relationship goes from strength to strength," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.