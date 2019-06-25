App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomson Reuters to acquire Confirmation

The acquisition will expand on the company's strategic objective to provide more software and cloud-based offerings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Thomson Reuters announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Confirmation, a provider of secure audit confirmation services. Confirmation has a 19-year history of providing digital confirmation services to more than 16,000 audit firms, 4,000 banks and departments and 5,000 law firms across 170 countries. The completion of the acquisition is subject to specified regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The Confirmation acquisition will strengthen offerings to our core tax, accounting and audit customers," said Jim Smith, president and CEO, Thomson Reuters. "We will continue to invest in solutions that help our customers automate tasks in their daily workflow. The Confirmation acquisition fits that objective."

This acquisition will expand on the company's strategic objective to provide more software and cloud-based offerings and will meet a growing market need for accounting professionals globally, aligning with Thomson Reuters focus on its core offerings in legal, tax, compliance and risk.

"Accounting firms, banks and law firms use Confirmation's technology to improve workflow, increase efficiency and reduce risk," said Brian Fox, CPA, president and founder of Confirmation, who will join Thomson Reuters after the closing and continue in an executive role. "We are extremely excited to expand our global footprint and leverage Thomson Reuters network to support and serve customers giving them access to world-class integrated workflow automation products and tools."

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:51 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

