Thomson Reuters and Datamatics collaborates to bring tax validation tool

Datamatics Global Services, a global IT & BPM company announced its collaboration with Thomson Reuters to bring together TaxAnalyze, a Tax Validation tool. The product will help corporates streamline their financial information, automate tax processes and ensure seamless tax calculations. The solution is powered by Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE and Datamatics TruBI.

TaxAnalyze is a Tax validation tool that turns numerous sales & purchase transactions into a visual dashboard to help you to detect anomalies in tax calculation, inaccuracies & mismatches in transactions within seconds. TaxAnalyze is powered by Thomson Reuters patented ONESOURCE Indirect Tax engine and Datamatics TruBI which brings in the interactive analytical dashboard. It enables businesses to analyze and view transaction data helping them to identify line level transaction errors and take corrective actions before filing returns. TaxAnalyze is offered by Thomson Reuters as part of their solution stack in India.

Speaking about the partnership, Rahul Kanodia - Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Datamatics Global Services, said, “In an increasingly data-driven world, organizations have tremendous opportunities to derive actionable insights from their data deluge. Datamatics’ Business Intelligence and Data Visualization platform, TruBI, helps companies to unleash the power of data and take smarter decisions. Our collaboration with Thomson Reuters will provide enhanced visibility and deeper insights to organisation in their tax regime.”

Vaibhav Kshirsagar, Lead Alliances and Partnerships, who ideated & led the team of TaxAnalyze, said, “TaxAnalyze was envisaged understanding the changing tax regime in India and countries alike to simplify the challenges tax teams are facing in validating the accuracy of tax treatment across every transaction.”