Thoma Bravo makes $3.9 billion recommended cash offer for Sophos Group plc

Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC announced that it has reached an agreement with the Board of Directors of Sophos Group plc ("Sophos") on the terms of a recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Sophos (the "Acquisition").

The proposed offer price of USD 7.40 pence per share in cash represents a 37.1 percent premium to the closing price per Sophos share of 425.5p on 11 October 2019 and implies an enterprise value of USD 3,948 million and a multiple of approximately 32 times Sophos' unlevered free cash flow of USD 124 million for the year ended 31 March 2019. Irrevocable commitments to vote in favour of the recommended offer have been received from shareholders in respect of 27.2 percent of the existing issued ordinary share capital of Sophos at at 11 October 2019.

Thoma Bravo invests in and grows software and technology businesses, supporting portfolio companies by investing in growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions that drive long-term value. The acquisition of Sophos would further demonstrate Thoma Bravo's focus on the large and growing cybersecurity market.

Thoma Bravo believes that Sophos' significant investments in technology, products, and expertise can enable the company to successfully evolve into a next-generation security leader with a significant opportunity to enhance its services offering. Thoma Bravo's expertise with cybersecurity software companies, strong operational framework, and deep experience guiding companies through successful business model and technology transitions is expected to enable it to accelerate Sophos' growth, enhance profitability, and further improve performance.