App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thoma Bravo makes $3.9 billion recommended cash offer for Sophos Group plc

The acquisition of Sophos would further demonstrate Thoma Bravo's focus on the large and growing cybersecurity market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC announced that it has reached an agreement with the Board of Directors of Sophos Group plc ("Sophos") on the terms of a recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Sophos (the "Acquisition").

The proposed offer price of USD 7.40 pence per share in cash represents a 37.1 percent premium to the closing price per Sophos share of 425.5p on 11 October 2019 and implies an enterprise value of USD 3,948 million and a multiple of approximately 32 times Sophos' unlevered free cash flow of USD 124 million for the year ended 31 March 2019. Irrevocable commitments to vote in favour of the recommended offer have been received from shareholders in respect of 27.2 percent of the existing issued ordinary share capital of Sophos at at 11 October 2019.

Thoma Bravo invests in and grows software and technology businesses, supporting portfolio companies by investing in growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions that drive long-term value. The acquisition of Sophos would further demonstrate Thoma Bravo's focus on the large and growing cybersecurity market.

Close

Thoma Bravo believes that Sophos' significant investments in technology, products, and expertise can enable the company to successfully evolve into a next-generation security leader with a significant opportunity to enhance its services offering. Thoma Bravo's expertise with cybersecurity software companies, strong operational framework, and deep experience guiding companies through successful business model and technology transitions is expected to enable it to accelerate Sophos' growth, enhance profitability, and further improve performance.

related news

It is intended that the Acquisition will be implemented through Bidco, a newly incorporated company, formed on behalf of funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, by way of a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the United Kingdom's Companies Act 2006. The Acquisition is conditional on the approval of the scheme of arrangement by Sophos shareholders and customary regulatory approvals and other conditions and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.