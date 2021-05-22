This online game challenges you to spend Elon Musk's money in 30 seconds

If you have ever wondered what you would do if you had Elon Musk's money then an online game called "Spending Elon's Money" gives you chance to do that. It gives you thirty seconds to blow through Elon Musk's $166 Billion net worth and here is a spoiler alert, you won't even begin to put a dent in it.

Like a supercharged version of Brewster's Millions or Maalamaal if you prefer the Hindi version, when you begin to play, you are given an option to spend money in one of twelve categories all ranging in price from high to low. Even if you do nothing and click on choosing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket which costs $50,000,000 (approx. Rs. 3,64,13,85,000), you will find that there is still enough to left over to start maybe three or four Tesla's from scratch again.

The Tesla CEO ranks second on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index and third on the Real Time Billionaires list on Forbes.

While it is a bit shallow to measure a person by his net worth, it is worth noting how obscenely large his wealth is. That is the point of the game according to the developer's Leasing Options, who encourage players to share the results on social media with a link back to their site.

If you are wondering who the richest man in the world is, it is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $188 Billion.