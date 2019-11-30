This month in Tech: Resurrection of Moto Razr, dawn of Realme X2 Pro and other phones launched in November

The Moto Razr 2019 has been resurrected with the same iconic design, but with modern internals and a foldable screen. The Razr has two screens. The 2.7-inch QuickView screen for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, etc. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display.

When flipped-open, the Razr has a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with a wide notch on top for housing the 5MP front camera.

Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C.