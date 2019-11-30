This month in Tech: Resurrection of Moto Razr, dawn of Realme X2 Pro and other phones launched in November

From Realme X2 Pro to Motorola Razr, here is a list of smartphones launched in November 2019 in India and international markets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The most-anticipated launch of November in India was the Realme X2 Pro. The flagship smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB RAM. Another news-maker feature of the Realme X2 Pro is its 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge that powers up the device from zero to 100 percent within 35 minutes. Our Realme X2 Pro review tests the battery charging claims and also includes samples of the 64MP quad-camera. 2/10 Realme launched a new variant of the Realme 5 called Realme 5s. The biggest upgrade is in the camera department. There is a 48MP primary camera in the quad-camera setup, coupled with an 8MP f/2.25 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 6.3-inch HD display with a water-drop notch for the 16MP front camera. Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB memory. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. 3/10 Vivo launched a new smartphone under its U-series called the U20. The budget smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Halo View IPS display with a water-drop notch on top for the 16MP front camera. Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage as standard. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging and reverse charging with the OTG cable. Optics include a 16MP Sony IMX 499 f/1.8 sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens in the triple-camera setup. 4/10 The Moto Razr 2019 has been resurrected with the same iconic design, but with modern internals and a foldable screen. The Razr has two screens. The 2.7-inch QuickView screen for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, etc. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display.When flipped-open, the Razr has a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with a wide notch on top for housing the 5MP front camera.Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. 5/10 The highlight feature of the Mi Note 10 series is its camera unit. On the back, the Mi Note 10 features five cameras with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor. The Mi Note 10 packs a 7P lens to match the capability of that 108MP sensor, while the Pro variant gets an 8P lens. Other cameras specs include a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation, a 12MP f/2.0 portrait shooter and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the 32MP f/2.0 shooter is placed inside the water-drop notch. Other specs include a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED curved edge display, an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Xiaomi has confirmed that its 108MP smartphone camera is coming soon to India. 6/10 Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB memory. Optics on the rear feature a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP. 7/10 Huawei sub-brand Honor has dropped its 5G-enabled V30 series in Chinese markets. The Honor V30 and V30 Pro aren’t available in LTE versions, both featuring 5G connectivity. The Honor V30 series is powered by the Kirin 990 mobile platform and packs some impressive specs. 8/10 Vivo V17 features a 6.36-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 ratio. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB + 256GB storage, 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, quad-cameras with 48MP primary sensor. 9/10 The W20 5G is more-or-less like a more powerful Galaxy Fold. Apart from Snapdragon 855 Plus and 5G modem, there’s no real difference between Samsung’s foldable phones. Samsung didn’t provide any details about availability. The W20 5G is priced at CNY 15,999 (Approx. Rs 1,63,100). 10/10 Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It does not have a notch and comes with very minimum bezels on all sides. For optics, the S1 Pro sports a triple camera setup comprising of a primary 48MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.78. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB memory. Vivo S1 Pro is likely to launch soon in India. First Published on Nov 30, 2019 07:58 pm