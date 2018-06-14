This is the cheapest phone around with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor

Asus ZenFone 5z is finally in the market and it is billed as the least expensive smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 processor. Available for pre-order in some European countries, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage version is priced at 500 euros (or Rs 40,000).

For comparison, the OnePlus 6 model with the same memory is priced at 520 euros.

A person ordering the ZenFone 5z before July 15 in France can avail a rebate of 50 euros. It is not clear if the offer is available in other European countries as well.

Another version of the Zenfone 5z with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage will cost 600 euros.

Outside Europe, the phone is set to be launched in Japan on June 15. There is no word on its India release yet.

The phone, announced during the World Mobile Congress in February, sports 6.18-inch Full HD+ Screen with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the second most powerful processor from the Snapdragon family. The phone also has a microSD slot to expand the storage up to 2 TB.

In the optics department, the phone boasts a dual camera setup of 12 MP + 8 MP in the rear and front camera of 8 MP.

The phone has face unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor and runs the latest Android. The capacity of the battery under its hood is 3300 mAh.