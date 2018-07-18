This is how luxury sports car maker Aston Martin's flying car concept design looks like

The British luxury car maker Aston Martin has unveiled its Volante Vision Concept, a luxury aircraft equipped with the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities.

Aston Martin developed the concept aircraft in collaboration with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, and Rolls-Royce.

"With the population in urban areas continuing to grow, congestion in towns and cities will become increasingly demanding. We need to look at alternative solutions to reduce congestion, cut pollution and improve mobility. Air travel will be a crucial part in the future of transportation, the Volante Vision Concept is the ultimate luxury mobility solution," said Andy Palmer President and CEO of Aston Martin.

The Volante Vision Concept will get the latest advancements in aerospace, electrification and autonomous technologies, along with the Britsh carmakers signature design. It will accommodate a maximum of three people.

Director of Aerospace at Cranfield University, Professor Iain Gray stated that he was delighted to be part of the forward-thinking project as it showcases British innovation coupled with Cranfield's "unique capabilities".

"We're delighted to be part of this exciting and forward-thinking project that showcases British innovation and the way that Cranfield works with and supports business. The Volante Vision Concept exemplifies Cranfield's unique capabilities in digital aviation, autonomous systems and the electrification of aerospace, and is an excellent example of how the University combines cutting-edge research, academic rigor and real-world application," he said.

The concept aircraft will use Rolls-Royce's high-performance hybrid-electric propulsion technologies. Aston Martin has roped in EVP Marek Reichman who will be heading the team of the Volante Vision Concept.