This habit helps Tim Cook avoid phone addiction

Admitting to the addictive nature of cellphones, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said he himself has minimised push notifications.

"I have gone and gutted the number of notifications after I asked myself do I really need to be getting thousands of notifications a day?” Cook said at the Time 100 Summit, reports Business Insider.

He said his Apple Screen Time reports pushed him to reduce usage of his phone.

Apple launched the Screen Time app in 2018, where users can track the time they spent on various apps.

Both iOS and Android phones allow users to disable or limit app notifications. Most phones also have a feature called 'Do Not Disturb' where users can receive alerts only from select contacts.

Cook even took a subtle dig at advertising supported apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which encourage scrolling to improve user engagement.

"It is clear that there are certain apps that people can get in the mindset of just scrolling through mindlessly and continuously picking up their phones and looking to see what is happening this second," he said.

The Apple CEO said it was never the iPhone maker’s intention to make users pick up their phones several times a day. “Apple never wanted to maximise user time. We’ve never been about that,” TechCrunch quoted Cook as saying.

Cook said increased phone usage hampers face-to-face interaction. “Every time you pick up your phone, it means you’re taking your eyes off whoever you’re talking with. And if you’re looking at your phone more than you’re looking at somebody else’s eyes, you’re doing the wrong thing,” he added.