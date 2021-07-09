MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:The Dell Technologies present Challengers’ MSME Summit
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

This Google Maps feature will help you avoid crowds in popular tourist destinations

Popular Times is a feature on Google Maps that allows users to check the crowd in a popular location at any given time.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
There will be no window ticket sale like earlier, visitors can scan the code to purchase tickets or book online through the ASI website or app. Tourists take pictures as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21. (Image: AFP)

There will be no window ticket sale like earlier, visitors can scan the code to purchase tickets or book online through the ASI website or app. Tourists take pictures as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21. (Image: AFP)

As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to show signs of slowing down, global tourism is starting to bounce back. If you are a tourist looking to traverse the new and complex landscape of tourism, then Popular Times is just the right feature for you.

Popular Times is a feature on Google Maps that allows users to check the crowd in a popular location at any given time. The feature also uses past data of crowd in the selected location to display the time when crowd is at the at the peak and at the lowest in that location. It uses a graph to show the crowd or expected crowd at any given location during a particular time.

How to use Popular Times on Google Maps?

Open Google Maps > Search for a popular location you want to visit > Once the place is opened on the map, scroll down to the bottom of the page, under the review section to find Popular times.

Popular_Times

Close

Related stories

You will then see a graph that provides information on the particular time that the place is crowded and the times it is empty. Additionally, the feature also allows users to check crowd levels on different days by simply swiping on the graph.

Oxford Street London England Oxford Street, London, England

Oxford Street London England Oxford Street, London, England

As mentioned earlier, the pandemic is slowing down but is still far from over. While the number of cases in Western nations is slowly diminishing, most of the developing and under-developed world is yet to receive sufficient vaccines, with experts citing a 2023 timeline for the entire world to get vaccinated.

Moreover, new variants of the virus, like the recent Delta variant, may force countries that have only just opened up to go back into lockdown mode. So, if you are a tourist, popular times can be of critical help in letting you stay safe while visiting popular destinations by avoiding crowds.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Google Maps
first published: Jul 9, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.