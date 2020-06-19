This email service is selling two-letter email addresses for over Rs 76,000 a year

Newly announced mobile service Hey has is offering consumers exclusive two-or three-letter email addresses, albeit at a pretty steep price.

This will allow users to have email IDs like ok@hey.com or fun@hey.com or perhaps initials. David Heinemeier Hansson, the co-founder of Hey parent company Basecamp confirmed the sale of these shortened email addresses.

The company believes that these shortened addresses are worth the premium price.

A two-letter address will cost USD 999 (Roughly Rs 76,140) a year, while a three-letter address can set you back USD 375 (Roughly Rs 28,580) annually.

Other users who sign up for Hey can select a four-letter or longer email address and pay the standard USD 99 (Roughly Rs 7,640) a year. It is worth noting that Hey is currently in an invite-only phase, and a broader launch will take place next month.



This is how we plan to pay down the mortgage required to acquire https://t.co/vFxwp8Bvz7 https://t.co/zyL1PqPpYX

— DHH (@dhh) June 16, 2020

In a tweet, first spotted by The Verge, Hansson joked that its premium address offering would help it pay off the huge sum of money it spent on acquiring the Hey.com domain last year.

Hansson linked a detailed blog post about the process of acquiring that that domain from Dane Golden, an online video marketing expert.

Basecamp co-founder and CEO Jason Fried described the substantial transaction involved in the accusation as a “nervous amount of money”.

Basecamp co-founder and CEO Jason Fried told The Verge that “he would be he would be happy if Hey attracts 100,000 paying customers”.