This Bengaluru-based institute will help Morocco develop a database on the lines of Aadhaar

Morocco is set to get an Aadhaar-like platform for its citizens with help from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIITB). The platform will register citizens and foreign residents with unique identities, according to a report in The Times of India.

The National Population Register will be a database of citizens and foreigners in the north African country. The population of Morocco is 3.5 crore and each individual will be given a unique personal identification number, based on his demographic and biometric data.

IIITB has been approached to provide technical expertise.

“We have agreed to provide Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) application suite, along with relevant documentation and support, to the Moroccan government, which will form part of their information system,” Professor Rajagopalan of the institute told TOI.

The aim of the Moroccan government behind this project is to improve the targeting of government's social welfare programmes for the citizens. This is expected to help government programmes reach citizens and foreign residents, using an authentication mechanism.

Morocco signed a MoU with IIITB in capital Rabat on August 27. Rajagopalan also said that this would be similar to US’s social security number and India’s Aadhaar, even though the technology of MOSIP will be different.

The World Bank supports this project as it encourages the development of digital identification systems across the world. Morocco would be the first country to participate in the development of MOSIP and will be its first user.