This app on Play Store helps you find out a product's Made in India claim

The calls for the boycott of Chinese goods and a switch to India-made items are growing louder by the day. These calls first surfaced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India at a time when the economy took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown.

However, they have only gained momentum amid the rising tension between India and China after the violent face-off between the troops of the neighbouring countries at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. From throwing out China-made TV sets to deleting Chinese apps, the anti-China sentiment is high among Indians, more so after 20 of the country's soldiers were killed in action in the Galwan clash.

However, many are not really sure about which products are manufactured in India and which ones aren't. But an app developer was quick enough to come up with a tech solution for this. An app on Google Play Store called 'Made In India' helps one distinguish Indian products from those manufactured elsewhere.

All one needs to do is scan the barcode of the product to find out if it is its country of origin. The app, launched on June 12, lets you ascertain details of products made in over 115 countries. As per the app's privacy policy, users can also enter the barcode number of the product manually and find out the origin country of that product.

