Think cars are here to stay? Take a peek into the future of transport

In the transportation sector, the faster, and the safer the medium, the more the chances of these seeing the light of day. With its electromagnetic propulsion system used to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube, the hyperloop method of transportation fits both these criteria. Aside from top entrepreneurs and inventors like Elon Musk investing millions, the government of the United Arab Emirates has also walked the talk to usher in its viability. Pictured is a system designed to move it at speed up to 1200 km/hour. Accordingly, the hyperloop could travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes (about 90 minutes in a car), and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions. (Image: REUTERS)