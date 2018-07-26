Think cars are here to stay? Take a peek into the future of transport

From passenger drones to water taxis, inventors worldwide are pushing the boundaries to redefine our current modes of transport. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Rising awareness of the environmental damage caused by fossil fuels, combined with the electric vehicle push, first initiated in a big way by billionaire inventor/entrepreneur Elon Musk, and the increasing viability of several new technologies has inventors worldwide redefining our modes of transport. Below is a list of the top 10 promising modes of new transport. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Environment-friendly takes a whole new dimension with this e-bike. Invented and designed by Matthias Broda of Germany, its body is made entirely of wood, and comes equipped with a 250W e-bike motor for a range of up to 100 kilometer (62 miles) with a rechargeable battery. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 In the past few years, self-driving cars have been the dream project of many AI and machine learning developers. Google’s subsidiary Waymo and Uber have been leaving no stone unturned on the matter. The companies are running neck and neck carrying out extensive trials and simulations, both online and on the asphalt. Google also conducted non-stop simulations in a city that it made in the desert from scratch. Seen here is vehicle operator Reko Ong next to a prototype of Google's self-driving vehicle in Mountain View, California. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 While jet packs have been the envy of people, they remain viable mainly in James Bond films. But a bunch of engineering students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have tinkered around to create a personal flying machine. Pictured here is the snowstorm, which sports 24 motors each driving a propeller 76cm in diameter and can bear the load of a single person up to 70kg for a flight time of about five minutes. The prototype was built in collaboration with the Engineering faculty's Design-Centric Programme and the University Scholars Porgramme. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 With rising income comes higher aspiration, leading to more people buying cars and other vehicles. More cars, however, means more traffic, leading to endless traffic jams. So why use roads altogether? Pictured is the Bubbles water taxi, which uses the hydrofoil design that keeps the hull above the surface, reducing the drag of water. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 From its usage in the military to delivering pizzas and shooting wedding videos, the drone is a versatile invention that regulators across the world are struggling to control. This doesn’t discourage designers from making prototypes to transport humans. Pictured here is a drone named the Cormorant, at the Urban Aeronautics' workshop in Yavne, Israel (Image: Reuters) 7/11 In the transportation sector, the faster, and the safer the medium, the more the chances of these seeing the light of day. With its electromagnetic propulsion system used to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube, the hyperloop method of transportation fits both these criteria. Aside from top entrepreneurs and inventors like Elon Musk investing millions, the government of the United Arab Emirates has also walked the talk to usher in its viability. Pictured is a system designed to move it at speed up to 1200 km/hour. Accordingly, the hyperloop could travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes (about 90 minutes in a car), and lift about 10,000 passengers per hour in both directions. (Image: REUTERS) 8/11 Hollywood films such as “Back to the Future” fuelled imagination of inventors. It was the film that sported their personal hover cars and aircrafts and got designers to think: why not? Aviation companies like Airbus are steadily working towards this goal. Seen here is a H160 prototype of Airbus Helicopters before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Given its volatility, using Hydrogen as a fuel alternative has taken decades of painstaking research, and is yet to be wholly commercially viable. But efforts are underway, as seen from this prototype hydrogen powered fuel cell semi-truck shown by Toyota at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 The rising number of deaths in car accidents is disheartening. Japanese car maker Toyoda Gosei, decided to change all of that by unveiling a personal mobility concept airbag car called "Flesby" an amalgamation of Flexible Smart body. The car sports external airbags that absorbs impacts and cushions those involved in the impact using soft material. The electric car comes with an autonomous driving mode, a flexible car body that expands to make it easier to enter and exit the car, as well as reduce wind drag during high speeds. Seen here is a Flesby, displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Why restrict solar energy use towards powering homes and devices when they can power planes that are directly exposed to sunlight during their day flight? That was the rationale of Solar Impulse as it made an aircraft powered by solar energy. Seen here Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flying the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport. (Image: REUTERS) First Published on Jul 26, 2018 11:14 pm