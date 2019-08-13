App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thief nabbed after stolen Tesla Model 3 runs out of power

The Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric four-door sedan with a 50-kWh battery and can go up to 350 km on a single charge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A car thief was apprehended when her attempt to steal a luxury sedan failed. The thief was trying to get away after breaking into a Tesla Model 3 when the batteries of the car ran out.

A report in News18 states that Kathy Sain stole the car from a shopping centre parking lot in Payson, Arizona and had managed to evade spike strips. However, the car came to a halt after it ran out of power. The shopping centre is equipped with a Tesla charging station, but it is unclear if Sain was trying to steal the car when it was being charged.

Police Chief Ron Tischer states, “Spike strips were ineffective (but the) vehicle ran out of electricity on East Highway 260. The suspect refused to exit the car and troopers and deputies were forced to break a window to get the suspect out.”

Sain was arrested under charges of theft, fleeing pursuing law enforcement vehicles, criminal damage, and aggravated driving under the influence. This is the second incident which has come to light after a Tesla Model 3 prevented itself from being stolen in San Francisco after activating its security system and capturing the potential thief on camera.

The Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric 4-door sedan with a 50 kWh battery and can go up to 350 km on a single charge. A more significant 75 kWh battery option is also available that can pull the car an additional 150 km.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Auto #Model 3 #Technology #Tesla #trends

