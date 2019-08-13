Thief nabbed after stolen Tesla Model 3 runs out of power

2. Tesla Model 3 | This is another model by the American automotive company. The compact EV sedan has a range of 580 km. It won critical acclaim across the world when it was released in 2016. (Image: Reuters)

A car thief was apprehended when her attempt to steal a luxury sedan failed. The thief was trying to get away after breaking into a Tesla Model 3 when the batteries of the car ran out.

A report in News18 states that Kathy Sain stole the car from a shopping centre parking lot in Payson, Arizona and had managed to evade spike strips. However, the car came to a halt after it ran out of power. The shopping centre is equipped with a Tesla charging station, but it is unclear if Sain was trying to steal the car when it was being charged.

Police Chief Ron Tischer states, “Spike strips were ineffective (but the) vehicle ran out of electricity on East Highway 260. The suspect refused to exit the car and troopers and deputies were forced to break a window to get the suspect out.”

Sain was arrested under charges of theft, fleeing pursuing law enforcement vehicles, criminal damage, and aggravated driving under the influence. This is the second incident which has come to light after a Tesla Model 3 prevented itself from being stolen in San Francisco after activating its security system and capturing the potential thief on camera.