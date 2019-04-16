App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These are the five essentials for successful digital transformation

Privacy, Digital Twin and digital product management must become the focus areas for organizations.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saptarshi Gosh

Disruptive innovation in the digital space is making new waves. Digital initiatives topped the list of priorities for CIOs in 2019, with 33 percent of businesses now in the scaling or refining stages of digital maturity — up from 17 percent last year, according to Gartner.

Industry experts assure that digital is here to stay for a long time, with most organizations already transforming their processes and outlook to move in towards the digital world.

However, digital transformation efforts may always not yield the desired results. There are rapid and sustained changes that underscores a digital business.

related news

Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Managing Vice President, Gartner Research, says that organizations need to focus on some of the key aspects while embarking on digital transformation journey.

Clearing Privacy Concerns

Protecting privacy will continue to a core issue for businesses in the coming years. India is already working on the draft of data privacy, similar to the GDPR and the regulations followed by other countries around the world.

“Being able to transparently let the customers know of how businesses are going to gather information from them and what those information is going to be used for is going to be very important in future. Companies will need to take that into consideration while they embark on their digital journey,” says Ramamoorthy.

Transforming the culture within organization

“it is also critical to transform the culture within organization to be more adaptive and more receptive to the digital trends and digital technology that is taking the world by storm. Adapting to these trends is going to be major challenge for many organizations in the country. Putting processes in place, putting training programs in place, putting in the essential practices in place is going to be very important,” he adds.

Digital Product Management

Digital product management is going to be another key element for organizations to move into the digital business world.

“Thinking about every IT project they talk about as product, allows them to continuously enhance and provide additional features and functionality to the project they are working on. Therefore with a product mentality and product mindsight at the background, what they essentially do is to create a medium to continuously enhance and change. Because the technology rapidly advances or the requirement from the customers or the demand from the customer changes all the time.”

Digital Twin

Digital twin is soon going to be catching up in the Indian industries and companies. “Of the companies that we have surveyed 16 percent of them have already implemented digital twin, 70 percent more is going to implement in one year time period. Digital twin not only enhance organization’s ability to capture real time data but also use that data in real time to enhance processes and improve efficiency.”

Augmented intelligence

Augmented intelligence will be another building block for digital businesses. “Enhancing capabilities and human functionalities using AI tools and machines and robots is going to be major trend, which essentially is going to increase human productivity,” Ramamoorthy sums up.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Jofra Archer removes Chris ...

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

London Climate Change Protests Witnessed the Arrest of 120 Activists O ...

'Like a Bombing': Daylight Reveals Extent of Damage in Paris' Notre Da ...

Avengers Endgame Footage Leaked Online, Rangoli Chandel Blasts Randeep ...

Rs 1.41 Cr Seized, 5 AIADMK Workers Held for Distributing Cash After D ...

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Issued Leave India Notice, Blacklisted After ...

IPL 2019 | All Eyes on Rayudu and Vijay as CSK Take on SRH

Baby Leaves from Mangaluru for Emergency Op in Thiruvananthapuram, Gov ...

A Serial Hacker has Uploaded Nearly 1 Billion User Data on the Dark We ...

HTC Apps to be Republished on Play Store after Meeting Google's Polici ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.