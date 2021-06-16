The world's first wooden satellite will be in orbit by the end of this year

The European Space Agency has announced its plans to put a satellite made from wooden materials in space

The European Space Agency (ESA) is gearing up to put a wooden satellite in orbit later this year. The mission is to test the viability of wooden materials in spacecraft by exposing it to extreme conditions and analyse the results over an extended period of time.

The plan is to launch the satellite in orbit from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula launch complex by the end of 2021. The satellite has been designed and built in Finland and will orbit at an altitude of 500 to 600km. The nano satellite is built from standardised plywood.

The only non-wooden components on the satellite are the corner aluminium rails used for deployment and a metal stick that holds a camera. The camera will record any changes in the wood as it orbits. The end goal here is to find cheaper alternatives for a variety of use cases both in space and on Earth.

The satellite will be placed in a thermal vacuum chamber to keep it dry before the trip and a very thin layer of aluminium oxide has been coated to the surface to save the wood from the erosion that can occur when exposed to atomic oxygen. The WISA Woodsat as it is called is 10*10*10 cm in dimension.