The Wire retracts stories on Meta citing discrepancies

After weeks of reporting about Meta purportedly giving BJP IT cell Chief Amit Malviya the ability to remove content from Instagram, online publication The Wire has now retracted its articles claiming discrepancies unearthed during an internal investigation.

In the statement, The Wire said it retracted the stories due to the inability of their, "investigators to authenticate both the email purportedly sent from a*****@fb.com as well as the email purportedly received from Ujjwal Kumar (an expert cited in the reporting as having endorsed one of the findings, but who has, in fact, categorically denied sending such an email)".

The Wire said that its investigation was still ongoing, "including the possibility that it was deliberately sought to misinform or deceive The Wire".

It also said that lapses in editorial oversight were also being reviewed, "so that failsafe protocols are put in place ensuring the accuracy of all source-based reporting".

The very public back-and-forth started when The Wire reported that posts from satirical Instagram handle @cringearchivist were removed on the request of Malviya, and he was granted this authority as part of Meta's XCheck programme, which Meta uses to shield VIP users from standard content moderation.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sophie Zhang, whistleblower and former data scientist at Meta, was skeptical of the documents presented by The Wire to support its theory.

Zhang said that the documents The Wire, "presented were too succinct, too clear. You've seen the documents that I gave to Moneycontrol. They are not self-contained and simple. That is typical for tech documents. You have to sift through the jargon".