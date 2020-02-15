The Tech Weekender: Xiaomi, Samsung release impressive smartphone series, GSMA cancels MWC 2020, WhatsApp reaches 2 billion users and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event gave us the new and improved Galaxy S20 series, another foldable smartphone and updated Galaxy Buds. However, the star of the show was undoubtedly the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The device packed a powerful chipset, mammoth battery, the best smartphone display, and an impressive camera setup that might just be the best in the world. Samsung also launched 5G and LTE versions of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus with new and improved hardware. Despite the Galaxy S20 series' impressive specs, the unsung hero of the show had to be the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's second foldable smartphone and first clamshell folding phone. The Z Flip also showed up at the 2020 Oscars before it was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event.