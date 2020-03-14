The Tech Weekender: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max arrive in India; COVID-19 holds Big Tech hostage and more

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company’s board of directors. The 64-year-old left his CEO position at Microsoft in 2000 but served as the chairman of its board of directors until 2014. Now, Gates has stepped down from the board entirely and will only serve as a Technology Advisor to Microsoft’s current CEO Satya Nadella. Gates’ decision will allow him to focus and devote more time to his philanthropic causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Last month, the foundation announced it would commit $100 million for the global response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Amid coronavirus concerns, Microsoft recently announced that Build 2020, one of its biggest news events of the year, will be held as a “digital event.” Despite being primarily focused on developers, Build sees thousands of developers converge to discuss the latest developments and changes to Windows, Office, and other Microsoft products and services.