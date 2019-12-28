The Tech Weekender: WhatsApp's auto-delete feature, Poco F2 and Anand Mahindra's grudge against Bill Gates

Poco F2 has been the talk-of-the-tech-town for a while now. While Xiaomi has not yet confirmed, Pocophone global head Alvin Tse's now-deleted tweet may have given some hope to fans about the Poco F2 launch. When a user asked Tse about Poco’s next launch, the chief replied saying, “You will hear more from Poco in 2020”. The tweet does not mention anything about the Poco F2, but it won’t be wrong to speculate about the awaited smartphone.