The Tech Weekender: WhatsApp's auto-delete feature, Poco F2 and Anand Mahindra's grudge against Bill Gates

Presenting the seventh edition of Tech Weekender, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past week. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Oppo has launched the Reno 3 series in China. The new Reno 3 series comprises of the Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G. The highlight features of Reno 3 Pro 5G include a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 12GB + 256GB storage, and a 48MP quad-camera setup. Reno 3 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a water-drop notch for the 32MP front camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Other Reno 3 specifications include a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,025 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charge support. 2/6 Poco F2 has been the talk-of-the-tech-town for a while now. While Xiaomi has not yet confirmed, Pocophone global head Alvin Tse's now-deleted tweet may have given some hope to fans about the Poco F2 launch. When a user asked Tse about Poco’s next launch, the chief replied saying, “You will hear more from Poco in 2020”. The tweet does not mention anything about the Poco F2, but it won’t be wrong to speculate about the awaited smartphone. 3/6 WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.19.348 includes a new feature called 'Delete messages'. Don't confuse the new feature with the already-available 'Delete for me/everyone' feature that requires users to manually select and delete messages. 'Delete messages' is more like a ‘cleaning tool’ for WhatsApp groups, wherein users can set the time interval from an hour up to a year, after which WhatsApp would automatically delete the messages from the group. The feature is also available on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.10.23/24. 4/6 Apple iPhone XR continues to top the list of best-selling smartphones worldwide in Q3 2019. According to a Counterpoint report, Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones, namely the Galaxy A10 and A50 were the second and third best-selling smartphones during the quarter. Apple's latest iPhone 11 was also amongst the most-sold smartphones globally. The list also includes three Oppo smartphones, one by Xiaomi and Huawei. 5/6 OnePlus 8 Pro was allegedly spotted on China's certification website. The listing only reveals details about the frequency bands and 5G-connectivity. OnePlus 8 Pro rumoured specifications include a 6.65-inch 120Hz punch-hole display, Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem, and a triple-camera setup with a ToF sensor. The company is also expected to launch two more smartphones, namely the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite. 6/6 When a Twitter user shared a screengrab of Anand Mahindra sitting next to Bill Gates, the Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman informed about his 'grudge' against the then-Microsoft CEO. When Gates asked Mahindra the reason, Mahindra replied, "My daughter asked which of my college classmates were now famous & when I told her your name, she said:’What a loser you are Dad!’ So thanks to you, I’ll always be a loser to my kids!" First Published on Dec 28, 2019 11:07 am