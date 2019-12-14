The Tech Weekender: WhatsApp to stop working on many devices, Netflix's discounted plans and a Mac Pro expensive than a Mercedes!

Apple revamped Mac Pro workstation and Pro Display XDR high-end monitor recently went on sale in the US. The Mac Pro workstation starts at $5,999 (Approx. Rs 4,25,300) while maxing out the spec sheet will set you back $52,599 or approx. Rs 37,28,800 that is costlier than an A-Class Mercedes. And that’s without the monitor, which costs an additional $4,999 (Roughly Rs 3,35,500). The Mac Pro can be outfitted with an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores. The entry-level Mac Pro comes with 32GB of 2933MHz RAM, but the twelve 128GB user-replaceable slots will allow you to add up to 1.5TB of RAM. The Mac Pro supports 4TB of SSD storage, with an 8TB option to be available soon. In terms of graphics, Apple’s professional desktop packs an AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU to start with, which can be upgraded to the newer Radeon Pro W5700X or twin AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs with 2x32GB HBM2 memory each. The 32-inch Pro Display XDR monitor uses a 10-bit IPS panel and offers 6K (6016 x 3384 pixels) resolution. The monitor delivers an astounding sustained brightness of 1,000 nits, which peaks at 1,600 nits with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.