The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

All the big news from the world of technology this week

The world of technology, like all sectors, was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. However, as consumers began to adapt to new challenges, so did tech. Both Windows and Mac PCs gained momentum with the advent of new chips, smartphones got even better, software became even more seamless, and Artificial Intelligence got way smarter. But now that 2021 is drawing to a close, here is a look at some of the most anticipated consumer tech coming in 2022.

The upgrade path from Windows 10 to 11 is free, provided you own a legal copy of Windows 10 and, here's the controversial part, provided you meet the system requirements. Despite that small little asterix, most of the one billion Windows 10 users are going to be transitioning to the latest version of Windows, either through mandatory administrator updates or just to keep up with what's new. So the real question is should you transition now? Or should you wait till Microsoft releases more features down the line. Let's find out.

HP’s new Victus gaming laptops aim to fill the gap between its affordable Pavillion and flagship Omen series. Our HP Victus model arrived with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 mobile graphics card, and a 16-inch 144Hz IPS panel. The HP Victus features a starting price of Rs 74,990 in India, going all the way up to Rs 1,19,990, for our model. On paper, there’s no doubt that the Victus has what it takes to deliver on the gaming front. Although looks can be deceiving and impressive specifications don’t always translate to impressive performance. Here is our full review.

This year, tech CEOs drew inspiration from a 1990s sci-fi novel, Reddit investors' lexicon seeped into the mainstream as "diamond hands" and "apes" shook Wall Street, and something called a DAO tried to buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution. If you're still drawing a blank as 2021 wraps up, here's a short glossary.

Actors, high profile celebrities, artists, sports icons have all jumped on the fast-moving wagon that is NFT. Take a look at some of the well known Indian celebrities who have launched their collection of NFTs.