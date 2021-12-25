MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

We take a peek into 2022 for what's to come, check out Windows 11, put the HP Victus 16 through its paces, tell you the big 2021 tech buzzwords you should know about, tell you which stars are aboard the NFT wagon and show you how China manipulates social media

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
All the big news from the world of technology this week

All the big news from the world of technology this week

The world of technology, like all sectors, was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. However, as consumers began to adapt to new challenges, so did tech. Both Windows and Mac PCs gained momentum with the advent of new chips, smartphones got even better, software became even more seamless, and AI got way smarter. But now that we have 2021’s slowly passing by in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated consumer tech coming in 2022. The world of technology, like all sectors, was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. However, as consumers began to adapt to new challenges, so did tech. Both Windows and Mac PCs gained momentum with the advent of new chips, smartphones got even better, software became even more seamless, and Artificial Intelligence got way smarter. But now that 2021 is drawing to a close, here is a look at some of the most anticipated consumer tech coming in 2022.

Windows 11 Review: Interesting but Incomplete The upgrade path from Windows 10 to 11 is free, provided you own a legal copy of Windows 10 and, here's the controversial part, provided you meet the system requirements. Despite that small little asterix, most of the one billion Windows 10 users are going to be transitioning to the latest version of Windows, either through mandatory administrator updates or just to keep up with what's new. So the real question is should you transition now? Or should you wait till Microsoft releases more features down the line. Let's find out.

HP Victus 16 HP’s new Victus gaming laptops aim to fill the gap between its affordable Pavillion and flagship Omen series. Our HP Victus model arrived with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 mobile graphics card, and a 16-inch 144Hz IPS panel. The HP Victus features a starting price of Rs 74,990 in India, going all the way up to Rs 1,19,990, for our model. On paper, there’s no doubt that the Victus has what it takes to deliver on the gaming front. Although looks can be deceiving and impressive specifications don’t always translate to impressive performance. Here is our full review.

Metaverse | The metaverse broadly refers to shared, immersive digital environments which people can move between and may access via virtual reality or augmented reality headsets or computer screens. Some tech CEOs are betting it will be the successor to the mobile internet. The term was coined in the dystopian novel "Snow Crash" three decades ago. This year CEOs of tech companies from Microsoft (MSFT.O) to Match Group (MTCH.O) have discussed their roles in building the metaverse. In October, Facebook (FB.O) renamed itself Meta to reflect its new metaverse focus. (Image: Shutterstock) This year, tech CEOs drew inspiration from a 1990s sci-fi novel, Reddit investors' lexicon seeped into the mainstream as "diamond hands" and "apes" shook Wall Street, and something called a DAO tried to buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution. If you're still drawing a blank as 2021 wraps up, here's a short glossary.

Actors, high profile celebrities, artists, sports icons have all jumped on the fast-moving wagon that is NFT. Take a look at some of the well known Indian celebrities who have launched their collection of NFTs. Actors, high profile celebrities, artists, sports icons have all jumped on the fast-moving wagon that is NFT. Take a look at some of the well known Indian celebrities who have launched their collection of NFTs.

Close

Related stories

Flood global social media with fake accounts used to advance an authoritarian agenda. Make them look real and grow their numbers of followers. Seek out online critics of the state — and find out who they are and where they live. China’s government has unleashed a global online campaign to burnish its image and undercut accusations of human rights abuses. Much of the effort takes place in the shadows, behind the guise of bot networks that generate automatic posts and hard-to-trace online personas. Now, a new set of documents reviewed by The New York Times reveals in stark detail how Chinese officials tap private businesses to generate content on demand, draw followers, track critics and provide other services for information campaigns. That operation increasingly plays out on international platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which the Chinese government blocks at home. Flood global social media with fake accounts used to advance an authoritarian agenda. Make them look real and grow their numbers of followers. Seek out online critics of the state — and find out who they are and where they live. China’s government has unleashed a global online campaign to burnish its image and undercut accusations of human rights abuses. Much of the effort takes place in the shadows, behind the guise of bot networks that generate automatic posts and hard-to-trace online personas. Read the full story here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #HP Victus 16 #Microsoft #NFT #social media #The Tech Weekender #Twitter #Windows 11
first published: Dec 25, 2021 12:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.