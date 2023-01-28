The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Representative Image

Indigenously-developed 5G and 4G telecom technology stack will be rolled out in the country this year and the platform will be offered to the world from the next year, Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hs said. While speaking at The Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, Vaishnaw said that only five countries in the world have end-to-end 4G-5G telecom technology stack but now with the public-private partnership, India has developed its technology which has been tested to handle 10 million simultaneous calls.

iPhone-maker Apple is looking to scale up its manufacturing in India as the business environment is helping global firms make the country their base, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. He said that India offers a rule of law, and transparent government policies and business models which help it become a preferred destination for foreign investors.

Halo Infinite developers 343 Industries have been "hit hard" by the ongoing Microsoft layoffs, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Redmond-based tech giant announced that it was going to cut 10,000 jobs, sacking 5% of its workforce globally. It appears that 343 Industries bore the brunt of the restructuring. According to employees that spoke with Bloomberg, the campaign team for Halo Infinite, 343's latest game, found several roles being eliminated.

Samsung has officially teased details about the Galaxy S23 camera performance ahead of its launch. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 and this latest teaser hints at the phone’s improved night capabilities and more. Samsung has uploaded a new teaser video with the caption “Epic Nights are Coming”. The teaser hints at an improved night mode on the Galaxy S23 series. The clip also teases the new moon-capturing capability of the Galaxy S23 series. In previous teasers, Samsung claimed that the Galaxy S23 series’ camera system will also feature better zoom performance.

The Coca-Cola smartphone is expected to debut in India soon. The world’s most popular soft drink brand is reportedly collaborating with a smartphone manufacturer to launch its first handset in India in the first quarter of 2023. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, “Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.” While Sharma couldn’t confirm the brand, a report by 91mobiles suggests that the OEM will be Realme.

Hackers, who breached the security at League of Legends studio, Riot Games, have put the data up for auction. The popular game studio revealed earlier in the month that it had suffered a data breach. The hackers managed to steal approximately 72.4GB of source code from Riot's most popular online games - and the company's anti-cheat tool. The company confirmed that it had received a ransom note but publicly stated that it had no intention of paying the hackers.