The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Twitter has finally rolled out the much-requested edit feature that enables users to modify their tweets. The edit tweet option is only accessible to Twitter Blue subscribers, for now. Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can use the “Edit Tweet” feature. The microblogging site will be rolling out the feature for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US soon.

Reliance Jio officially announced its True 5G service in India at the India Mobile Congress 2022. Jio True 5G service is available as part of a beta trial in four cities―Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering unlimited data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds.

Overwatch 2's highly anticipated early access launch has been mired by a mass DDoS attack. The attack has left players waiting in absurdly long queue times, or not being able to launch into the game at all. Blizzard President Mike Ybarra said that the team was working on the issues and confirmed that there had been a DDoS attack.

Microsoft is considering an investment in the Indian online gaming firm Zupee. The play-to-earn gaming firm may see an investment round of over $100 million if the talks go smoothly. Sources said the deal was still in the preliminary stages and there were chances that the agreement won't go through. The point of contention for Microsoft seems to be Zupee's pay-to-win service that can also be seen as gambling.

The Made by Google event concluded on October 7, and as expected the search and hardware giant launched the Pixel 7 line-up and the Pixel Watch. Google also teased its upcoming Pixel Tablet which will be released in 2023.

The Competition Commission of India has ordered another detailed probe against Google for alleged unfair revenue-sharing terms with respect to news content. The case will be clubbed with two other ongoing against the search engine major where the allegations are same, the antitrust watchdog said).

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)