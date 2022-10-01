The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

India gets 5G, we tell you why the OnePlus Nord 2T is worth your time, Intel unveils new 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, ICCR collaborates with Google to promote Sanskrit, our take on the Sony SRS-XE200 and Apple may take a new route to announce new iPads and Macs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 inaugurated
5G services in India. The next generation of airwaves will be launched in select cities first and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.
The Nord 2T has everything that you need in a mid-range smartphone. The entire approach with the Nord 2T seems minimalist as you are left with a reliable chipset, versatile cameras, a vibrant display, superb battery life backed by extremely fast charging and clean software. Read the full review
Intel has announced
the launch of the 13th Generation Intel Core "Raptor Lake" desktop CPUs. So far, the company has unveiled 6 unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 Cores and clock speeds of up to 5.8GHz. Overall, Intel will release 22 processors in the line-up and they will be compatible with Intel's 600 or the newly announced 700 chipset motherboards.
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has announced a collaboration
with Google to promote Sanskrit. ICCR and Google had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) language technology for translating Sanskrit literature to many other languages and vice-versa.
The Sony XE200 is a versatile Bluetooth speaker with good audio quality. The sound quality on the XE200 could be better but the speaker is excellent for your routine weekend chilling session with a couple of friends. Check out the full review
.
Apple usually holds an event in October to announce updates on the iPad and MacBook but it looks like the Cupertino-based technology giant has something different planned
this year. According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may not hold an event for the new iPad, iPad Pros and MacBook laptops. It will simply announce them via a press release "updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press".